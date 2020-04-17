Football fraternity expresses condolences over demise of Norman Hunter

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Football fraternity on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of Leeds United legend Norman Hunter.

Hunter died on Friday at the age of 76 after contracting coronavirus. "Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76," Leeds United said in a statement.

"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," the statement added.

England national football team took to Twitter to write: We're extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Norman Hunter at the age of 76. Norman was part of our @FIFAWorldCup-winning squad and won 28 caps for the #ThreeLions. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters at this time."

"All at the PFA are deeply saddened to hear of Norman Hunter's passing. Football has lost a legend and we join the entire football community in mourning this loss," Professional Footballers' Association tweeted.

The Premier League club Everton wrote: "Our thoughts are with all of Norman Hunter's friends and family on this sad day. RIP Norman."

Former footballer Peter Shilton tweeted: "Very shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of Norman Hunter I played with him @England and continued to meet him at various football events over the years it was always great to catch up with him, a wonderful man Condolences to the family such a terrible loss."

Hunter made his Leeds debut in 1962 when he was just 18 years old. Hunter amassed a huge 726 appearances for Leeds United over a 14 year period, the club's most successful to date, earning the infamous nickname "Bites Yer Legs".

He won a total of 28 caps for England and was in the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, whilst was also the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1974. (ANI)

