Football fraternity wishes Sunil Chhetri as he turns 35

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Wishes poured in for the Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri as he turned 35 on Saturday.

"Completing circles around the just like he does over his opponents! Wishing @IndianFootball and @bengalurufc captain @chetrisunil11 another wonderful year filled with goals, assists, and trophies. #HappyBirthdayChhetri #HeroISL #LetsFootball," Indian Super League tweeted.



Chhetri has played 111 matches for India and scored 71 goals.

"Happy Birthday @chetrisunil11 bhai!" Seiminlen Doungel tweeted.



FIFA.com wished Chhetri on his birthday and tweeted, "An @IndianFootball icon turns 35 today. Wishing @chetrisunil11 a very happy birthday."



He is the most goal-scorer in the country. Inactive football-playing players, 35-year-old is only behind Portugal striker Christiano Ronaldo who has 88 goals.

Chhetri's teammate Nishu Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the best ever the country has seen. #captainleaderlegend."



Asian Football Federation (AFC) in a Twitter post wished Chhetri happy birthday, "Captain

Leader

Birthday Boy!

Many happy returns to India's Mr Football @chetrisunil11."



While the Argentinian striker Lionel Messi has 68 goals under his name.

"What better way to celebrate @chetrisunil11 's birthday than to see him smash the ball into the net for the #BlueTigers!

#HappyBirthdayChhetri #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball," Indian Football Team tweeted.



Indian team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wishes his captain a very happy birthday and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chetrisunil11 paji, it's a privilege to play alongside you and just witness your brilliance on the pitch and observe your greatness off it! #Legend."



