Football is in blood of Kashmiris: RKFC co-owner Sandeep Chattoo

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) co-owner Sandeep Chattoo has said football is in the blood of Kashmiris.

"Finally, some people believed in my conviction and the match was allowed. Rest is history as the outcome surprised many. Though there are many streams of sports, I firmly believe that football is in the blood of Kashmiris," Chattoo said in a statement.

Chattoo had an extensive meeting with envoys from the European Union and other countries presently on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He said there were concerns in the security establishment whether a match should be allowed to be held or not while narrating his anxious moments.

Chattoo also said that sports is an umbilical cord that joins youth to the normalcy.

"While many speakers ahead of me have talked about many issues. I have a different narrative. The first and foremost being that of engaging with the youth of the valley. And for that, I believe that sports is an umbilical cord which joins youth to the normalcy. I am proud to be the pioneer of such a club, which ended the stalemate after August 5 developments last year," he said.

Chattoo had a separate interaction with Walter J Linder, Ambassador of Germany, Grahame Morton, Charge'd'Affaires of New Zealand High Commission, and Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France. (ANI)

