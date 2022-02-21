Football legend Pele congratulates Saudi Arabia women's team after its victory in debut international match

Male [Maldives], February 21 (ANI): Football legend Pele congratulated Saudi Arabia's women's national team as they marked their international debut with a 2-0 win over Seychelles on Sunday.

On a historic day, Al Bandari Mubarak scored Saudi Arabia's first-ever international goal in the 14th minute with Maryam Al Tamimi then converting from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half to clinch the win at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

In a match that was widely awaited, legendary Brazilian footballer Pele was among those who hailed Saudi Arabia's international debut.



"I want to congratulate the [Saudi Arabian Football Federation] and their Women's National Football Team for their first ever official [FIFA] match," wrote three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele on Twitter.

"Today is a historic day not only for you, but for everyone who loves football," he added.

The formation of the Saudi Arabia women's national team followed the conclusion of the first edition of the Saudi Women's League in 2021 which saw the participation of eight clubs who qualified to the topflight after competing in the regional league.

Saudi Arabia will face hosts Maldives on Thursday in the next step of their exciting journey. (ANI)

