Football legend PK Banerjee responding to treatment, confirms hospital

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): 83-year-old footballer PK Banerjee is responding to the ongoing treatment after being hospitalised.

Banerjee was admitted to the Medica Superspeciality Hospital, Kolkata, on January 21.

He was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's disease, and dementia.

He underwent investigation and is being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors headed by Dr LN Tripathy, senior vice chairman, director Medica Institute of Neurological Diseases along with Dr Sunandan Basu, Dr Kaushik Sen, Senior Neurologist, and Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Director, Internal Medicine and Critical Care.

A multidisciplinary medical board was done to review his conditions and progress.

Banerjee is viewed as one of the legends in Indian football and he has also been conferred with Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to football in the country. (ANI)