Football legend PK Banerjee's condition stable

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Football legend PK Banerjee, who was admitted to Medica Superspecialty Hospital earlier this week, has responded well to the treatment and is stable.

The 83-year-old footballer, who was admitted on January 21, was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problems, Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Banerjee has been advised to be discharged from the hospital today. He is also advised to undergo physiotherapy post-release from the hospital.

Earlier, a multi-disciplinary medical board was done to review his conditions and progress.

Banerjee is viewed as one of the legends in Indian football and has been conferred with Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to the sport in the country. (ANI)

