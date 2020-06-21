Football without fans does not mean anything: Nuno Espirito Santo

London [UK], June 21 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said a game of football without fans doesn't mean anything, stressing that the sport "deserves" fans.

The Premier League returned to action on June 17 after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the games are being played behind closed doors due to concerns regarding the spread of the virus.

Wolves played their first game after the resumption on Saturday and secured a 2-0 win over West Ham.

"We need this to feel that we really are back again to football. It was not enjoyable. A game of football without fans doesn't mean anything. This game deserves fans," the club's official website quoted Santa as saying.

"It's too bad, fans should be here, we wanted them today, but they are at home, so it's different. It's different for us, it's different for West Ham, it's going to be different for everybody, but it's good to have football back," he added.

Reflecting on the performance of the team, Santo said he is "very proud" of the way they worked.

"It was a good game. It was hard for both teams to get back after such a long time since activity. In the first half, we were really organised, we were in control of the game, had good shape but not ending the actions. We create, but we did not finish the actions," he said.

"The second-half was different; we went for it, we were able to finish the actions and I'm very proud of the way we worked. All game we were organised, stayed in shape, reacting to every possession. We have to improve, but we are in the right way," he added. (ANI)

