"For me, it's about the trophies," Marcus Rashford on his personal success this season

Manchester [United Kingdom], May 4 (ANI): Manchester United's most in-form player this season Marcus Rashford believes that even though this season has been a success for him individually but overall he ranks the success of his season by number of trophies.

The English winger has found the back of the net 29 times already this season. With his incredible goal-scoring form Rashford has bagged in Carabao Cup earlier in the season. With the Premier League out of their sights, Rashfod intends to focus on a Champions League spot for the next season.

"Individually, yes. But the year when Jose [Mourinho] was here, we won three trophies. For me, it's about the trophies. We've got the opportunity to secure Champions League football and the big one is to win another piece of silverware. That's what we're going to try to do. So that's what the aim is now," Marcus Rashford said while speaking to Manchester United.



Even though Rashford has enjoyed a season full of goals he still intends to play with his teammates and create opportunities for them rather than scoring goals himself.

"It's probably more contributions [than goals]. I'm not fixed on just scoring goals. I love scoring goals, but I enjoy playing with my teammates. I want to get assists to help with the link-up, how we build up, and just try to be a better player, trying to improve as a player. And it's not always just goals that makes you a good player."

Manchester United will play a crucial game against Brighton on Friday. They will enter Falmer Stadium with hopes of claiming three points and keeping their chances of ending the season in the Top 4 spot alive.

"I think nothing changes for us," stated the striker. "We want to get the three points at Brighton but it's a tough game. They're probably one of the best teams in the league in possession. So yeah, we're expecting a tough game and I'm pretty sure it will be, but we're going to go there and do our best to win."

"It's a very complicated game. So we just have to make sure we're well prepared and give it our best shot," Rashford concluded. (ANI)

