For me, Mohamed Salah is best: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], October 17 (ANI): Jurgen Klopp hailed the brilliance of Mohamed Salah following his stunning goal in Liverpool's 5-0 victory away at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Egyptian netted the Reds' fourth in the win at Vicarage Road when he beat three Watford players before concluding the run with a clinical, curling finish.

The forward demonstrated skill, poise and strength to outwit a handful of Watford defenders inside the area before checking back onto his left foot and nonchalantly curling into the far corner.



It was the eighth consecutive game in which Salah had scored, six of which have come in the Premier League.

"Yeah, he is, for sure, one the best in the world now. It's obviously not for me or whatever to say who is the best. For me, he's the best. I see him every day and that makes it more easy for me, but Mr Lewandowski is out there, Ronaldo still scoring like crazy, Messi still putting out performances on a world-class level, Mbappe and all these kind of things and others will come. But, yes, in this moment he is for sure on top of that list," Klopp said in the post-match press conference as per liverpoolfc.com.

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the Premier League encounter after Sadio Mane had opened the scoring with his 100th top-flight goal. (ANI)

