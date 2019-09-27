Watford's Ismaila Sarr in action with Coventry City's Brandon Mason
Watford's Ismaila Sarr in action with Coventry City's Brandon Mason

For me, Sadio Mane is the best player in the world: Senegal team-mate Ismaila Sarr

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Showering praises at teammate Sadio Mane, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr has labelled him as the 'best player in the world'.
In a video posted by Watford FC's Youtube channel, Sarr said "Mane is one of the best men in Africa and in the world. I can say that for me, he is the best player in the world. Because he is quality. He has won the Champions League".
Sarr also lauded the teammate for doing well in both life and football and said, "He has done everything for Liverpool and in all competitions, unfortunately not the Premier League but I hope he does at some point because, for me, he's the best African player in Europe. He plays well, he does everything well both in football and life".
Sarr moved to Watford this year and as a result, he joined Mane (Liverpool) in the English Premier League.
Earlier this year, the duo played together in the finals of Africa Cup of Nations. However, Senegal lost the finals to Algeria 0-1.
"He also does things right with us, he is our national team leader. He is a guy who does things right, even outside of football. He does what is right for him and for everybody. Because he is a nice guy and does what is right," Sarr said.
"On top of that, he is my idol. I love Sadio Mane. Sometimes before matches, I watch videos of him. If I am alone, I do," he added.
The 21-year-old Sarr got into the Senegal side after having a successful campaign in France. He finished the season with Ligue 1 team Rennes and scored 13 goals for the side. (ANI)

