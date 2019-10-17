Liverpool's Andy Robertson
Liverpool's Andy Robertson

Form does not matter, says Andy Robertson ahead of Manchester United clash

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:25 IST

Liverpool [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson said that their current form will not matter when they will compete against Manchester United in the Premier League.
"I don't think it matters what your form is like in these games. It doesn't matter that we've won eight on the bounce and they're struggling. It's Man United v Liverpool. It will be a one-off game and we'll see who comes out on top," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.
Liverpool have won all their eight matches so far in the Premier League and sit on the top position with 24 points. On the other hand, Manchester United only managed to register two victories and are placed on the 12th spot with nine points.
Newcastle defeated Manchester United by 1-0 and Robertson is of the opinion that the Red Devils will produce a reaction after a poor performance in their previous clash.
"I have no doubt that they'll produce a reaction after a poor performance against Newcastle. I'm absolutely sure that they will be firing and wanting to kick-start their season. For them, there would be no better time to do it than against us," he said.
Liverpool will face Manchester United on October 20. (ANI)

