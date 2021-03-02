Former Barcelona President Bartomeu provisionally released after arrest

Barcelona [Spain], March 2 (ANI): After spending a night in jail, Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been provisionally released, Goal.com reported.

As per the report, Bartomeu has been provisionally released, with the 58-year-old having invoked his right not to testify.

The news of the former members of the club's board being taken into custody following a raid on offices by regional police officers was broken by Cadena SER, Goal.com had reported on Monday.

Bartomeu was arrested in a case related to 'Barcagate' at Camp Nou. Chief Executive Officer of the club, Oscar Grau, former adviser to the presidency Jaume Masferrer, and head legal counsel Roman Gomez Ponti were also arrested.



According to the report, Bartomeu's administration has been accused of paying PR company I3 to oversee online work for the club and it is alleged that I3 were paid to clear up Bartomeu's image.

Also, Barcelona on Monday released a statement saying that the club offered their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation.

"Regarding the entry and search by the Catalan Police force this morning at the Camp Nou offices by order of the Instructing Court number 13 in Barcelona, which is in charge of the case relating to the contacting of monitoring services on social networks, FC Barcelona have offered up their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation," Barcelona had said in a statement.

"The information and documentation requested by the judicial police force relate strictly to the facts relative to this case. FC Barcelona express its utmost respect for the judicial process in place and for the principle of presumed innocence for the people affected within the remit of this investigation," it had added.

Bartomeu had stepped down from his position as Barcelona President in October last year. Also, the entire board had stepped down from their posts. (ANI)

