Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o announces retirement from all forms of football

Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o has announced retirement from all forms of football at the age of 38.
The striker took to Instagram and posted, "The end, towards a new challenge. Thank you all big love".

Eto'o managed to win various trophies for both Barcelona and Cameroon during his playing days.
The striker went on to join Barcelona in 2004 and with the side, he was able to win two Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, two Supercopa de Espana and one Copa del Rey.
During his stint with Barcelona, he was also able to become the most La Liga capped African player of all time.
Eto'o also played for Inter Milan and with the team, he was able to win his third Champions League title.
In his international career, he was the youngest player at the 1998 World Cup after making Cameroon's team at the age of 17.
He was able to win gold at the 2000 Olympics and he also added two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002.
Eto'o also won African Player of the Year award four times in his career. He shares the record for winning it for the most number of times along with Cote d'Ivoire's Yaya Toure. (ANI)

