Former England footballer Jimmy Greaves awarded MBE in UK New Year Honours list

London [UK], January 1 (ANI): Former England footballer Jimmy Greaves was awarded an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

One of the greatest strikers ever to grace the game, 'Greavsie' set countless records during an incredible playing career, many of which still stand to this day.

Greaves, 80, has been recognised for his services to English football. He was a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and scored 44 goals in 57 games for his country.



"I'm deeply honoured to receive this recognition for services to football from Her Majesty The Queen. Football has been my life, from the day I started kicking a ball around as a kid at home in Essex, to signing for Chelsea at 15, then to Milan, those wonderful nine years at Spurs, then West Ham," the Tottenham Hotspur's website quoted Jimmy as saying.

"There have been highs and lows, but it's a game I will always love and will always be part of me. I'd like to dedicate this award to Irene, my family, and friends. Thanks for all your love and support," he added.

Greaves was signed by Chelsea Football Club as a junior in 1956 and the following year created a club record by scoring 114 goals in the youth team.

He made his inevitable debut for the first team on the opening day of the 1957/58 campaign, scoring in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham at the age of 17.

Later, Greaves left Chelsea for Milan before returning to England with Tottenham Hotspur in December of 1961. There he would continue to break records, becoming a hero in North London as well as on the Fulham Road. (ANI)

