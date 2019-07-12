Former England striker Peter Crouch retires from football at 38

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Peter Crouch, former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs striker on Friday announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Crouch took to his Twitter account to announce his retirement.

In one tweet, Crouch wrote: "After a lot of deliberation this summer, I have decided to retire from football! Our wonderful game has given me everything. I'm so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long".



"If you told me at 17 I'd play in World Cups, get to a champions league final, win the FA cup and get 100 @premierleague goals I would have avoided you at all costs. It's been an absolute dream come true," he added.



Crouch represented England in Two World Cups, in 2006 and 2010. He spent most of his playing days in the Premier League as he featured for Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 38-year-old joined Tottenham in 1998 although he left two years later and then he returned to the club in 2009.

Crouch was able to score 22 goals for England in 42 matches and the player also got his hands on the FA Cup. He represented England between 2005-2010.

The player has also represented Aston Villa, Norwich City, and Southampton.

Crouch joined Burnley in 2019 and at this club, the player has decided to call time on his career. (ANI)

