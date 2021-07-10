Former England winger Paul Mariner dies aged 68

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): Former England striker Paul Mariner passed away at the age of 68, the national team confirmed on Saturday.

"We're sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions, has passed away at the age of 68. Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs," tweeted the official handle of England football team.

Mariner started his career with Plymouth Argyle and he went on to score 135 goals for the club in 339 games.



He also went on to win the FA Cup in 1977-78. Mariner also played for Arsenal in his career. Mariner was also a part of England's 1982 World Cup squad.

The former England winger's family also released a statement on Twitter, saying: "Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to him."

Anyone who knew Paul will attest to his fantastic sense of humour, his passion for life and for his work," the statement added. (ANI)

