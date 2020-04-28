Former footballer Michael Robinson dies at 61

Liverpool [UK], April 28 (ANI): Former Liverpool player Michael Robinson died on Tuesday at the age of 61.

Robinson had been battling cancer since 2018, Goal.com reported.

The former footballer joined Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion in August 1983. He had helped Liverpool clinch the First Division for a third successive year.

Robinson won the European Cup, the English League title and the League Cup as a Liverpool player in 1984. He also won 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Expressing condolences over the demise, Liverpool said: "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Michael's family and friends at this sad time."

Barcelona also expressed condolences as the club tweeted: "We at FC Barcelona wish to express our deepest condolences for the passing of Michael Robinson, a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and ingenuity. He was the winner of the 2018 Vazquez Montalban International Journalism Award. Rest In Peace." (ANI)

