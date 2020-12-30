Former Indian defender Nikhil Nandy passes away

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the demise of former Blue Tigers' Olympian Nikhil Nandy, who breathed his last breath on Tuesday.

The half-back of yesteryears was most famously a part of the Indian squad that finished fourth in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He was also a part of the side that notched-up a semi-final finish in the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan.

On the domestic front, Nandy was part of the triumphant Bengal squad which won the Santosh Trophy in 1955. He had also won the Calcutta Football League with Eastern Railways back in 1958.



AIFF president Praful Patel in his message said: "It is sad to hear that Nikhil Nandy is no more. His contribution to Indian football will never be forgotten. I share the grief."

Following the end of his playing career, Nandy also had a coaching stint with the national team, as he took charge of the Blue Tigers dugout, jointly with J. Kittu.

"Nikhil Nandy was a gifted player and will always be alive in his achievements. He has been the inspiration of so many footballers. We pray for his soul to rest in peace," said general secretary Kushal Das in an AIFF release.

The Nandy brothers -- Nikhil along with two of his elder brothers Santosh and Anil -- also hold the unique record of representing India in Olympics -- the sole family in India where all three brothers went on to play in the Olympics. While Santosh and Anil represented India in 1948, Nikhil played in 1956.


