Former Indian footballer PK Banerjee responding well to treatment

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): India's legendary football PK Banerjee is showing improvement clinically and is responding well to the ongoing treatment, a statement from the hospital said on Wednesday.

Banerjee was admitted to Medica Superspecialty Hospital here on February 8 with a history of fever and cough.

He is being treated by a panel of specialists including pulmonologist Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Tanmoy Banerjee and is also being supervised by the team of Neurosciences under the care of LN Tripathy and Sunandan Basu. (ANI)







