Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier passes away at 73

Liverpool [UK], December 14 (ANI): Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has passed away at the age of 73.

The Frenchman was in charge of the Reds for six seasons, leading the team to a historic and unforgettable treble of League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in 2000-01 and paving the way for the club's return to the Champions League.

The Premier League club mourned the demise of its former manager. "Liverpool FC is mourning the passing of former manager Gerard Houllier, aged 73," the club said in a statement.

The club said that Houllier, who recovered from life-saving heart surgery during the 2001-02 campaign to return to the dugout, later guided Liverpool to a second League Cup triumph of his tenure in 2003 and departed the following year, having overseen 307 matches and successfully re-established the club as a modern force.



"Everybody at the club is deeply saddened by the loss of Gerard and our thoughts are with his family and friends," the statement added.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said the club will be "forever grateful" to Houllier. "A great man and a great manager. Liverpool will be forever grateful. Gerard Houllier - Repose en paix," the player tweeted.

