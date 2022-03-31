Former Man Utd, Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy named as head coach of PSV from next season

Eindhoven [Netherlands], March 31 (ANI): Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as the new head coach of PSV Eindhoven.

Nistelrooy, who is currently the boss of youth side Jong PSV, will take over from Roger Schmidt at the end of the season. The Dutchman has signed a contract with the Eredivisie club until 2025.

Van Nistelrooy after signing the deal with PSV said: "It has always been my dream to be the head coach at PSV. I've worked intensively with Toon Gerbrands, PSV's current General Manager, the past few seasons."



"I was convinced I could pursue a professional coaching career and originally thought I needed one more year to gain experience. But sometimes things do go their way and you find out that life is not completely manageable. This is the right moment to take the next step," he added.

Van Nistelrooy scored 62 goals in 67 games for PSV between 1998 to 2001 before joining Manchester United, where he won a Premier League title, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

After five years in Premier League, he moved to Real Madrid and won La Liga twice. He ended his illustrious playing career in 2012 after spells at Hamburg and Malaga.

Van Nistelrooy scored 35 goals in 70 internationals for the Dutch team. (ANI)

