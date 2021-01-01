Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty dies at 92

Manchester [UK], January 1 (ANI): Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty has passed away at the age of 92.

Manchester United on Thursday took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Docherty.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United. Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy's loved ones," the club tweeted.



Docherty, also known as 'The Doc', was a pivotal figure in United's history, and a charismatic hero to the legions of Reds that came of age watching his team in the 1970s - the decade in which he famously guided the club to promotion from the Second Division.

Docherty began his association with football at Celtic, but spent the majority of his playing days at Preston North End. He finished at Chelsea as a player-coach, and managed the Londoners until 1967, helping them win the 1964 League Cup.

Chelsea also expressed sadness over the passing of Docherty and tweeted: "Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is very saddened to learn of the death of our former player and manager Tommy Docherty. Tommy was a legend of our game and our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this time." (ANI)

