Former Manchester United striker Albert Quixall passes away at 87

Manchester [UK], November 13 (ANI): Former England and Manchester United forward Albert Quixall has passed away at the age of 87.

The Sheffield-born forward was Sir Matt Busby's first signing after the Munich Air Disaster in 1958 and the transfer fee of £45,000 was a British record at the time.

"Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn that our former player Albert Quixall has passed away, at the age of 87," the club said in an official statement.



Quixall spent six seasons at Old Trafford, during which he helped the club to win its first trophy of the 1960s - the FA Cup in 1963.

The England striker made 184 appearances for the Reds, scoring 56 goals, before moving on to Oldham Athletic in 1964.



Albert started his career with hometown club Sheffield Wednesday and when he crossed the Pennines at the age of 25, it was at an extraordinarily difficult time for United.

"Everyone at United sends their sincere condolences to Albert's family and friends at this difficult time," the club further said. (ANI)

