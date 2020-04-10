Former PSG goalkeeper Daniel Bernard dies at the age of 70

Paris [France], April 10 (ANI): The former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Daniel Bernard has died at the age of 70, the club said on Thursday.

Bernard joined PSG in 1977 but after Dominique Baratelli joined, he left the club a year later and moved to Brest (1978-84) and then to Monaco (1984-85).

At the end of his career, he set up home in the Finistere, where he died.

"Paris Saint-Germain present their condolences to his family and those close to him," PSG said in a statement. (ANI)

