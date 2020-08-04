Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas announces retirement

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Tuesday announced his retirement from professional football.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, who was with the Porto, made the announced through social media.

The Spaniard took to Twitter and wrote in Spanish, "The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination that it takes you, because that with work and effort, comes alone and I think I can say, without hesitation, that it has been the path and the dream destination #Thanks."

Soon after Casillas' announcement, Real Madrid released a statement recognising his efforts over the course of a scintillating playing career.

"Following Iker Casillas' announcement about his retirement from professional football, Real Madrid C. F. wants to show its recognition, admiration and affection for one of the biggest legends of our club and of world football. The best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football joined us at the age of 9," Real Madrid said in a statement.

"He was formed here and defended our shirt for 25 years, becoming one of our most emblematic captains of all time. Iker Casillas earned the love of madridismo and is a symbol of the values that Real Madrid represents," the statement added.

Casillas played 725 matches for Real Madrid during 16 seasons in which he won 19 titles including five Spanish Leagues and three European Cups.

In Portugal, with Porto, he won 2 Portuguese Leagues and 1 Supercup. And he has been capped by Spain 167 times, where he won a World Cup, two European Cups and an Under-20 World Cup.

"Iker Casillas belongs at the heart of Real Madrid and will do so forever. Real Madrid would like to convey to him and his family the love of our club, which is the club of his life," Real Madrid's statement concluded. (ANI)

