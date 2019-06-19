Former UEFA President Michel Platini taken into custody

Atlanta [USA], Jun 18 (ANI): Former UEFA President Michel Platini on Tuesday was taken into custody as part of corruption investigation regarding the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"The former UEFA President has been brought in for questioning but till now he has not been arrested or charged with a crime," CNN quoted French financial prosecutor's spokesperson as saying.

Platini was earlier facing a four-year ban from the sport since 2015, over a suspicious $2 million payment he received from FIFA, CNN reported.

French Platini held the UEFA reins from 2007 to 2015. He was supposed to take over from FIFA head Sepp Blatter but both men were swept off the sport after a massive corruption scandal.

"FIFA is aware of today's press reports concerning Michel Platini. We don't have all the details about the matter and we are not in a position to comment further," CNN quoted FIFA spokesperson as saying.

"Generally speaking, FIFA reiterates its full commitment to cooperating with the authorities in any given country of the world where investigations are taking place in connection with football activities," the spokesperson added.

Platini being taken into custody once again raises questions over the decision of hosting the World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier, the temperatures in Qatar forced FIFA to move the tournament to the winter for the first time ever.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar from November 21 and December 18, 2022. The tournament will be played across eight locations in Qatar. (ANI)

