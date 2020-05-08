Four Sampdoria players test positive for coronavirus

Liguria [Italy], May 8 (ANI): Sampdoria on Thursday announced that its four players have tested positive for coronavirus including one who had previously recovered from Covid-19.

The club said all the four players are currently asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.

"The results of the tests carried out on Sampdoria footballers have revealed three new positive cases of COVID-19 and one player who has tested positive again. All four - who are currently asymptomatic - have gone into isolation and will be monitored constantly in accordance with the protocols," the club said in a statement.

Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no sign of the competition's return in the near future.

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, in a Facebook post on May 3, said it is too early to talk about the resumption of Serie A.

However, the German Football Association (DFL) on Thursday announced that Bundesliga will return to action on May 16. (ANI)

