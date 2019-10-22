France Football gives explanation over Neymar's omission from nominations of Ballon d'Or

Leeds [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): France Football on Monday (local time) provided reasons for Brazil striker's Neymar's omission from nominations of the Ballon D'or.

Neymar was the most high-profile star who missed out on the nominations for the award, Goal.com reported.

France Football, who are the presenters of Ballon D'or listed eight incidents which led to Brazil striker's ommission.

First incident: January 23- Metatarsal fracture

Neymar picked up a fractured right metatarsal during PSG's 2-0 win over Strasbourg in the round-of-16 Coupe de France match. The injury resulted in Neymar missing Champions League matches against Manchester United.

Second incident: March 6 - Abuse of referee during PSG's match against Manchester United

As injury ruled the striker out of the match, Neymar hurled abuses at referee Damir Skomina following the controversial penalty that led to PSG's defeat against United. "That is a disgrace!" Neymar had written on his Instagram account. He was then banned by UEFA for three European matches.

Third incident: April 27 - Pushing a fan

Neymar was going to collect his winners medal for the Coupe de France final. He was told by a supporter, 'to learn to play football'. The Brazilian then pushed the fan and was eventually banned by the FFF for three games for the incident.

Fourth incident: June 6 - Ankle injury during Copa America

The striker suffered an ankle injury during the warm-up match against Qatar and it ruled Neymar out of Brazil's entire 2019 Copa America tournament.

Fifth incident: August 9- Neymar gets cleared off rape charges

After being accused of sexual assualt by Brazilian model Najila Trindade Mendes de Sousa, Neymar was cleared of the charges as the complaint was dismissed.

France Football has also listed Neymar's aborted transfer from PSG to Barcelona, PSG fans showing anger towards the striker for trying to move away from the club and another injury during international fixtures as the remaining reasons for Neymar's omission from the nomination list.

Men's nominations for Ballon d'Or:

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

The Ballon D'or will be presented on December 2 in Paris. (ANI)

