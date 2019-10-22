Brazil and PSG striker Neymar
Brazil and PSG striker Neymar

France Football gives explanation over Neymar's omission from nominations of Ballon d'Or

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:56 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): France Football on Monday (local time) provided reasons for Brazil striker's Neymar's omission from nominations of the Ballon D'or.
Neymar was the most high-profile star who missed out on the nominations for the award, Goal.com reported.
France Football, who are the presenters of Ballon D'or listed eight incidents which led to Brazil striker's ommission.
First incident: January 23- Metatarsal fracture
Neymar picked up a fractured right metatarsal during PSG's 2-0 win over Strasbourg in the round-of-16 Coupe de France match. The injury resulted in Neymar missing Champions League matches against Manchester United.
Second incident: March 6 - Abuse of referee during PSG's match against Manchester United
As injury ruled the striker out of the match, Neymar hurled abuses at referee Damir Skomina following the controversial penalty that led to PSG's defeat against United. "That is a disgrace!" Neymar had written on his Instagram account. He was then banned by UEFA for three European matches.
Third incident: April 27 - Pushing a fan
Neymar was going to collect his winners medal for the Coupe de France final. He was told by a supporter, 'to learn to play football'. The Brazilian then pushed the fan and was eventually banned by the FFF for three games for the incident.
Fourth incident: June 6 - Ankle injury during Copa America
The striker suffered an ankle injury during the warm-up match against Qatar and it ruled Neymar out of Brazil's entire 2019 Copa America tournament.
Fifth incident: August 9- Neymar gets cleared off rape charges
After being accused of sexual assualt by Brazilian model Najila Trindade Mendes de Sousa, Neymar was cleared of the charges as the complaint was dismissed.
France Football has also listed Neymar's aborted transfer from PSG to Barcelona, PSG fans showing anger towards the striker for trying to move away from the club and another injury during international fixtures as the remaining reasons for Neymar's omission from the nomination list.
Men's nominations for Ballon d'Or:
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Alisson Becker (Liverpool)
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)
Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Donny van de Beek (Ajax)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)
Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)
Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)
The Ballon D'or will be presented on December 2 in Paris. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:14 IST

French Open: Subhankar Dey advances to second round

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:07 IST

I have already told BFI to handle Nikhat Zareen's issue...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote a letter to Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a fair trial for Tokyo Olympics 2020, the minister on Tuesday said that he has told the Boxing Federation of India to handle the matter appropriately.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:50 IST

Excellent bunch of people to be with: Ravi Shastri lauds Indian team

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After whitewashing South Africa in three-match Test series on Tuesday, Indian coach Ravi Shastri lauded the team saying the side comprises excellent cricketers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:34 IST

Travis Head looks to limited overs cricket for Test return

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 22 (ANI): Australian cricketer Travis Head wants to play white-ball cricket in order to reclaim his Test spot.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:26 IST

This SA Test team is a concern for game: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): South Africa's 0-3 drubbing at the hands of India in the three-match Test series has not gone down well with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who on Tuesday said that the current Proteas lineup was a real concern for the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:58 IST

Umesh Yadav terms his knock as 'Diwali Dhamaka'

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Fast bowler Umesh Yadav termed his swashbuckling knock of 31 runs of 10 balls as 'Diwali Dhamaka' for fans.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:36 IST

Adam Lallana had a proper impact, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Adam Lallana for his 'proper impact' during the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:14 IST

Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in Women's Tennis

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Monday scripted history by becoming the highest-ranked Canadian ever in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:49 IST

Yuvraj questions BCCI after Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not having a reserve day in the Vijay Hazare trophy after Punjab was denied a semi-final birth due to rain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:09 IST

Indian bowling attack number one in the world, says Kohli's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After India's massive win in the third and final Test against South Africa, Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Tuesday hailed India's bowling attack.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:54 IST

CoA tenure to end after BCCI election: Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) administration will end after the election of new office bearers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:52 IST

Virat Kohli is proud of his 'amazing team'

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli is proud of his 'amazing team' after the Men in Blue white-washed South Africa in Test series on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl