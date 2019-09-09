France President Emmanuel Macron (File Image)
France President Emmanuel Macron (File Image)

France President Macron apologises to Albania PM over national anthem goof-up during football match

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:26 IST

Leeds [UK], Sep 9 (ANI): France President Emmanuel Macron has apologised to Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama after the Football Federation of France played the wrong national anthem during the team's match against France in the Euro 2020 qualifying match.
"President Macron has offered me his sincere apology for the scandalous blunder of the French Football Federation in regard to our national anthem. The French president considered this blunder an 'unacceptable mistake' and appreciated the reaction of our players," Goal.com quoted Rama as saying.
The match between France and Albania got delayed on Saturday (local time) following a bizarre mix-up with the visiting team's national anthem at Stade de France.
In place of Albania's national anthem, Andorra's anthem was played and this riled up the visiting team, who refused to get on with the match.
Fans of the Albanian team were also spotted making gestures to protest the playing of the wrong national anthem.
The issue was then raised by Albania with the match referee and UEFA officials.
The kickoff of the match was delayed till the time the correct national anthem was played. In another bizarre incident, the stadium announcer while apologising for playing the wrong national anthem, went on to tender an apology in the wrong language (Armenia).
The match that started with a delay of nine minutes saw France defeating Albania in a 4-1 match.
Kingsley Coman scored a brace for France whereas Olivier Giroud and Nanitamo Ikone registered one goal each.
For Albania, the lone goal came in the 90th minute of the match.
The win helped France secure the top spot in the Group H of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers along with Iceland as both teams have 12 points.
France will next take on Andorra at Stade de France on September 10. (ANI)

