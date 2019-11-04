Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Leeds [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that N'Golo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League.

The France international has missed five games owing to injury but Lampard said that the 'injuries are clearing up'.

"He is in the squad. It looks like the injuries are clearing up," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

Kante had picked up the injury on October 14 during the warm-up ahead of his country's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Chelsea defeated Watford on November 2 by 2-1 in the Premier League. They hold the fourth position on the Premier League's points table.

The club will compete against Ajax on November 6. (ANI)

