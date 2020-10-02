Frank Lampard 'not concerned' about Chelsea's form

London [UK], October 2 (ANI): Although Chelsea witnessed a mixed start in this season of Premier League, manager Frank Lampard said he is not concerned about the team's form and they will step out on the field for the next match with a "desire to win".

Chelsea has so far played three matches in the 2020-2021 season of the Premier League, registering a win, a defeat and a draw. Lampard's men started the league on a winning note, thrashing Brighton by 3-1 before suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. Chelsea were then restricted to a 3-3 draw by West Brom.

As the club is now scheduled to take on Crystal Palace, the manager stressed that they will attack the game with confidence.



"We won at Brighton, which was a tough game as they've shown with their performances since, and then we've lost to the champions with 10 men for 45 minutes, and then at West Brom three clear mistakes in the first 30 minutes make goals. Normally you lose those games, we managed to get a point," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"Of course we want to win against Palace because we want to win games and find that feeling of win, win, and win, which this team is absolutely capable of. We're very early on in the season with a group of players who are now getting fit, and of new signings who will be getting more settled every day we train together and improve together. I'm not concerned by our form. We will attack this game with confidence and a desire to win," he added.

Chelsea will lock horns with Crystal Palace in Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

