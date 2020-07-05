Frank Lampard 'pleased' with Chelsea's 3-0 win over Watford

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): After a comfortable win over Watford, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he is "pleased" with his team's performance.

"I'm pleased with the team performance. It was solid, very strong defensively as well. We knew there'd be some longer balls, we knew set-pieces would be an issue, but we dealt with them well," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

Chelsea moved back to the fourth place on the Premier League table with a 3-0 victory against Watford here on Sunday.

After a massive 5-2 win over Bournemouth, Manchester United had gone past Chelsea on the table. However, winning three points from the victory means Chelsea reclaimed their fourth spot on the table as the Lampard-led side now has 57 points.

In the previous game, Chelsea had suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham. Lampard said his team's mentality was good and got the small details of the game right.

"I think every game's going to be pressure now. At West Ham, there was pressure because we knew we could go third. It's a different kind of pressure but it's still the same. It's how you focus on the game and the job in hand, we cannot get too caught up with what everyone else does at the moment and we did that well," he said.

"There was no-nonsense, the mentality was good, we started bright and carried on and got the small details of the game right at both ends of the pitch, which I was pleased with," Lampard added. (ANI)

