Chelsea's Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard 'very impressed' with Christian Pulisic

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:10 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is 'very impressed' with Christian Pulisic's performance during his club's friendly clash against Salzburg on Wednesday.
"I was very impressed with the way that he took the goals. As a winger in the Premier League, he has to adapt to that league," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.
Pulisic scored twice during the match and helped his club register a 5-3 win over Salzburg.
Lampard also said that the 20-year-old has huge potential.
"He is young but with huge potential and I am happy for him," he said.
Although Chelsea scored five times, they also conceded three goals and Lampard feels that is a concern for them.
"We want to concede zero goals, so it is a concern and we want to improve on it. We will talk about it. We can't afford to make those mistakes," Lampard said. (ANI)

