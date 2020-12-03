Fred's second-half act against PSG was not "a foul": Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], December 3 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Fred's challenge which saw him being sent out in the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was not a foul.

Fred was sent off in the second half of United's 1-3 loss to PSG at home in the Champions League group-stage encounter on Wednesday.

The Brazilian was already booked in the first half for an alleged headbutt on Leandro Paredes and then he got his second yellow card after appearing to win the ball ahead of Ander Herrera.



"We spoke to him at half-time - and be sensible - and I thought he was. I thought he played really well. I thought he was very, very sensible in the second half and he covers the ground, he gets up to men without trying to tackle. The ball that he actually gets a yellow card for though, the tackle, that's nowhere near a foul. So, if you see that again, that's a mistake by the referee," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"But that's also human error, it's allowed. You can't, I can't sit there and complain about that now. I thought Fred was unlucky there, but he was probably lucky enough to come off for the first half," he added.

Neymar's brace and Marquinhos' goal helped PSG defeat Manchester United 3-1 and with this result, the Ligue 1 club have moved to nine points, alongside United and RB Leipzig, in Group H.

Marcus Rashford had equalised for United in the first half, but then PSG went on to score two more goals. (ANI)

