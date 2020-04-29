French midfielder Pape Gueye signs 5-year deal with Watford FC

Watford [UK], April 29 (ANI): Watford on Wednesday announced to have signed French midfielder Pape Gueye.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the club, effective from July 1.

"Watford FC is delighted to confirm the signing of French midfielder Pape Gueye," the club said in a statement.

Gueye has already featured for France at both Under-18 and Under-19 levels.

"With Gueye's current deal at France Ligue 2 side Le Havre expiring this summer, an official agreement has already been lodged with all relevant authorities," the club said.

The current football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return "when it is safe and appropriate to do so." (ANI)

