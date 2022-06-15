From India to history-making Tajikistan: Check final cast for AFC Asian Cup 2023

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 15 (ANI): The cast for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Finals was confirmed following the conclusion of the final round of qualifiers on Tuesday.

Eleven teams booked their tickets from the six qualifying groups that were played in Bishkek, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Namangan and Ulaanbaatar, with Tajikistan creating history by confirming their first appearance in the Continental showpiece.

The 11 qualifiers join the 13 teams who had already booked their places after the second round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers in June 2021.

Jordan emerged as the Group A winners with nine points, with Palestine topping Group B with a perfect record of three wins as well to qualify for their third successive AFC Asian Cup.



Group C was won by Uzbekistan, who also advanced to the Continental showpiece with a perfect record of three wins. India were another side to qualify with a 100 percent record.

A near-capacity crowd at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata witnessed the Indian national football team qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in style, beating Hong Kong 4-0 on Tuesday to top Group D. India defeated Cambodia and Afghanistan before securing a convincing win over Hong Kong in Group D of the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Bahrain were the standout side in Group E as Helio Sousa's side made it three wins out of three with a 1-0 victory over Turkmenistan on Tuesday while Tajikistan finished as the Group F winners, ahead of Kyrgyz Republic on goal difference.

Advancing as the five best runners-up were Indonesia (Group A), Thailand (Group C), Hong Kong (Group D), Malaysia (Group E) and Kyrgyz Republic (Group F).

The 11 qualifiers join 2015 champions Australia, China PR, three-time champions Iran, 2007 titlists Iraq, four-time winners Japan, twice champions South Korea, Lebanon, Oman, reigning titleholders Qatar, three-time winners Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam in the Finals. (ANI)

