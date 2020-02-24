Gabriel Jesus anticipating 'good game' against Real Madrid

Manchester [UK], Feb 24 (ANI): Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is anticipating a 'good game' against Real Madrid as both the clubs are gearing up to take on each other in Champions League.

"I think it's going to be a good game and atmosphere. It's an important game, that's the challenge, a game like that, all the players want to play this kind of game, so I think for Pep (Guardiola), it's going to be crazy to decide the line-up," the club's official website quoted Jesus as saying.

Manchester City will be entering the competition with confidence as they secured a 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League in their previous game.

Despite the victory, Jesus admitted that the Leicester City clash was 'tough'.

"(Leicester) are a good team, a good club, they have a lot of quality, they play deep, (it was a) tough game and the atmosphere was so hot," he said.

"It's a little bit the same I think (against Real Madrid), I have never been in the Bernabeu but I think the atmosphere is good so that's amazing for us to win here to get confidence for Wednesday," Jesus added.

Manchester City will compete against Real Madrid on February 27. (ANI)

