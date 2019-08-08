Brazil's footballer Gabriel Jesus
Brazil's footballer Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus handed two-month international ban by CONMEBOL

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:46 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Brazil's footballer Gabriel Jesus has been given a two-month international ban by South America's football governing body, CONMEBOL for his behaviour during the Copa America final.
"The player is suspended to play official and friendly matches with his national team in that period of time," goal.com quoted the statement by CONMEBOL.
CONMEBOL also said that Jesus broke Articles 7.1 and 7.2 of the Disciplinary Rules for "behaving in an offensive, insulting or defamatory manner of any kind.
Jesus has also been fined USD 30,000 and he will be missing the friendlies against Colombia and Peru in September.
The body has given Jesus seven days to appeal the sanctions imposed on him.
The 22-year-old had scored in the Copa America finals against Peru, but later on, in the match, he was sent off as he remonstrated with Chile's referee Roberto Tobar after receiving a second yellow card in the match.
Brazil had defeated Peru 3-1 in the finals of the Copa America.
However, this ban won't affect the player's participation for Manchester City and the team's manager Guardiola would not have to worry about sending the player back for international matches.
Manchester City had won the Premier League 2018/19 season as they outclassed Liverpool in the title race by just one point.
The team will take on West Ham in their first match of Premier League 2019/20 season on Saturday, August 10. (ANI)

