Game against Midtjylland was 'really tricky': Klopp after victory

Liverpool [UK], October 28 (ANI): After registering a win over Midtjylland, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the match was really "tricky" and their oppositions "pressed like crazy".

Liverpool defeated Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"Pretty much as difficult as I expected, to be honest, for different reasons. We made a lot of changes and it's my job to decide obviously, I have all the information of what the boys did," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.



"But for different reasons again, the game was really tricky. They pressed like crazy, they made a really hectic game of it and we couldn't calm it down in the decisive moments," he added.

Diogo Jota scored the opening goal of the match in the 55th minute before Mohamed Salah netted a goal in the 90+3rd minute.

Klopp also said that Midtjylland wanted to prove a point and they showed that they can be a "really uncomfortable opponent".

"Again, with the five changes I think it's then easier to keep it up for 90 minutes; I don't think they have to play this kind of pressing over 90 minutes in Denmark a lot. But they did it tonight. I think Midtjylland wanted to prove a point tonight - and they did probably - that they can be a really uncomfortable opponent," Klopp said. (ANI)

