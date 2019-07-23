Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich, claims Zidane

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:10 IST

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): After courting controversy over his remark suggesting Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid 'sooner rather than later', head coach Zinedine Zidane gave a clarification that he did not disrespect any player, and said Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich.
"Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them. Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period," Goal.com quoted Zidane, as saying.
"Thirdly, the other day Gareth didn't play because he didn't want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn't want to play because of that," he added.
Zidane, after the match against Bayern Munich, had said that it would be good if Bale leaves the club as it will be good for both the team and the player.
This comment by former French international was criticised by Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who had described him as a "disgrace."
Bale's future at Real Madrid is uncertain as he is rumoured to be in talks with Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan.
Madrid will next face Arsenal in Maryland today. (ANI)

