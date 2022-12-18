Gareth Southgate to remain England team manager

London [UK], December 18 (ANI): Gareth Southgate will continue as England's manager until the 2024 European Championships, the Football Association has confirmed.

England manager Gareth Southgate will continue in his role for the forthcoming UEFA EURO 2024 campaign.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England Manager, and will lead our EURO 2024 campaign. Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the EUROs starts now," The FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham said in an official statement released by FA.



Earlier, England were eliminated from the World Cup on Saturday by France, and Southgate has hinted he needs time and space to make the best decision possible going forward.

Southgate has his contract with England running till end of Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. If he does not honour the deal, FA will need to move on quickly to find a successor. England's next game is a European Championships qualifier against Italy in March next year. He had helped his side reach the semifinal of 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

Through this balancing act, FA wants to give Southgate enough time and mental space to make the decision about his future. FA also wants a resolution as quickly as possible, so that they can move forward and England players can have clarity.

The English team had won two of its three matches in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. It thumped Iran 6-2 in their campaign opener while playing a goalless draw against the USA and defeated Wales 3-0 in their final group match.

England finished at the top of the table in group B. They went on to defeat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16 clash before losing out to defending champions France 1-2. (ANI)

