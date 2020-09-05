Georgia Brougham rejoins Birmingham City women on loan from Everton

Birmingham [UK], September 5 (ANI): Defender Georgia Brougham has rejoined Birmingham City Women on loan from Everton.

Brougham came in at Blues last season on loan from the Toffees in January. She made four appearances -- two apiece in the Women's Super League and FA Cup -- before the season was halted due to COVID-19.

Brougham's addition to the ranks will help strengthen Carla Ward's backline options.

"Georgia comes with a lot of experience, despite being young. She has played at the highest level now for a number of years. I think what is important too is just how well she settled into the group when she came after Christmas. And the girls have got a lot of respect for her," head coach Ward said in a statement.

"She slots straight into what we are trying to do, the way we want to play," she added.

The 24-year-old came through at Manchester City before switching to Everton, whom she helped win the FA WSL 2 Spring Series in 2017.

Ward said she was happy with the personnel now at her disposal defensively.

"We knew straight away that we needed one or two players -- maybe even another one on top of that. But I like to play wide players as full-backs, that's the way I work. So, yes, I'm happy certainly with the options we've got," she said. (ANI)

