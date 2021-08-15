Germany, Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller passes away aged 75

Berlin [Germany], August 15 (ANI): Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75.



Muller made history with Bayern and the German national team. He scored an incredible 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, as well as being top scorer seven times. He got 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team.



"The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Muller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75," the German club said in an official statement.

Der Bomber originally joined Bayern in summer 1964 and won the Intercontinental Cup, three European Cups, and a European Cup Winners' Cup. He was a Bundesliga champion and DFB Cup winner four times each. With the national team, he won the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 World Cup, scoring the winning goal in the final in Munich against the Netherlands. After retiring, he remained with the club for a long time as a youth coach. He's survived by his wife Uschi and a daughter.

President of Bayern Munich, Herbert Hainer stated: "Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there's ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldn't be the club we all love today without Gerd Muller. His name and memory will live on forever."

CEO Oliver Kahn said: "The news of Gerd Muller's death deeply saddens us all. He's one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person, Gerd Muller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts." (ANI)

