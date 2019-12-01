Germany coach Joachim Low excited to feature in group of death in Euro 2020

Leeds [UK], Dec 1 (ANI): Germany's coach Joachim Low has expressed excitement in featuring in the group of death for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 and said the matches against France and Portugal will be the highlight matches in the competition.

UEFA on Saturday (local time) announced the draw for the tournament and Portugal, Germany and France have been placed in Group F which is virtually the group of death.

"At first I feel joy because these are highlight games against France and Portugal. We play against the reigning world champions and European champions," Goal.com quoted Low as saying.

"I think the players are also looking forward to these games. Of course, it's a group of death. Everyone in this group has to go to the limit if they want to get ahead. But I think that these games will be football festivals. Then we also play in Germany. I'm looking forward to it," he added.

France's coach Didier Deschamps said that the group will present a difficult challenge for the side, but they need to accept it.

"It's a difficult group, but I think that Joachim Low and Portugal head coach Fernando Santos think the same thing. It's the hardest group, but we have to accept it," Deschamps said.

"We will need to be ready at the beginning of the competition because our first game will be against Germany in Munich. They will play at home. On paper, it's a tough group. These two teams have many qualities and they recently had good results," he added.

France will play the first match in the group as the side would take on Germany on June 16. The side would look to add their major trophy win as the side won the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Germany on the other hand, would look to brush aside the upset of FIFA World Cup. The team was knocked out of the tournament in the group stages.

Euro 2020 will be played from June 12-July 12. (ANI)

