Germany not among top favourites for next year's Euro Cup: Toni Kroos

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:31 IST

Monchengladbach [Germany], Nov 17 (ANI): After sealing their berth for next year's Euro Cup, Germany's midfielder Toni Kroos has said that the side is not among the top favourites for the upcoming tournament.
Germany sealed their place for the next year's tournament after defeating Belarus 4-0 on Saturday (local time). With this win, the side qualified for a record 13th successive Euro Cup.
"We are still lacking a little bit of experience, but certain procedures are working better and better. We will know where we stand shortly before the tournament. Currently, I would not count us amongst the top favourites. But that doesn't always mean anything," Uefa.com quoted Kroos as saying.
On the other hand, Germany's coach Joachim Low said that he is satisfied as of now as the side managed to qualify for the tournament.
"We have reached our goal, the team has played well. We have seen good movements and play. Sure, not everything was perfect, but as a bottom line, I am pleased with what I saw," Low said.
In the match between Germany and Belarus, Matthias Ginter opened the scoring for Germany and after that, Leon Goretzka registered the goal to take the side 2-0 ahead.
Kroos also scored a brace as he netted goals in the 55th and 83rd minute to allow Germany to record a comprehensive 4-0 victory.
So far, 16 teams have qualified for the next year's tournament and they are as follows-- Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine.
Euro Cup is scheduled to be played from June 12- July 12, 2020, and it will be played in 12 different cities.
Portugal is the defending champions as they won the 2016 edition. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:33 IST

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:32 IST

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:01 IST

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 08:34 IST

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 08:14 IST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:12 IST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:35 IST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:27 IST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:14 IST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:25 IST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:43 IST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:35 IST

