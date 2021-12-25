Getting a booster is best possible defence against COVID: Liverpool captain Henderson

London [UK], December 25 (ANI): Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Alisson have joined head coach Jurgen Klopp in urging Premier League supporters to get their vaccination booster against COVID-19.

"Getting a booster is the best possible defence against COVID for you and your family," said the Liverpool captain in a video posted by the Premier League on Twitter.

Team-mate Alisson echoed those sentiments. He added: "Help keep everyone safe and join me and get boosted now." The duo's call for fans to help protect themselves and others comes after head coach Klopp shared his experience of having the third jab.



"I have no issue telling you I received my booster jab as soon as I was eligible," said Klopp. "[And] Again that will be the case for many if not nearly all within our ranks in the coming days and weeks."

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri has also urged fans to get vaccinated, saying they are important to save lives.

"We have to save a lot of people and then we are together, we are a match," he said. "If a lot of players are vaccinated, COVID doesn't come. The booster is the most important thing to save you and your family. I mean everything, the first, the second, and the booster," Ranieri added. (ANI)

