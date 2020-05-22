Getting the sharpness back won't take too long: Jordan Henderson

Liverpool [UK], May 22 (ANI): Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said that getting the sharpness back won't take too long as he credited the club's fitness staff for the unbelievable job that they are doing.

"It's been a long time, or at least it's felt like a long time. It has been a pretty long time but like I said, really we've been doing quite a bit of training to keep the fitness levels up," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"Obviously it was a little bit difficult not knowing when you're going to go back, so you need to tailor it as best you can, which the fitness staff have done unbelievably well for us. We're in a good enough position now to start getting going again, getting the balls out and introducing longer passing and getting the sharpness back, which hopefully won't take too long and we'll be right back at it again," he added.

Liverpool were witnessing a brilliant run in the Premier League before the 2019-2020 season was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The Reds have begun working in small groups at Melwood this week as part of phase one of the Premier League's Return to Training protocol.

It consists of staggered sessions with strict social distancing measures in place as the squad aims to build up fitness.

Henderson believes that the players are at a 'decent level of fitness' and will be ready when they return to action.

"You need to keep the fitness levels as high as you can, and we were given a programme from the club to do, which was really helpful for us to try to keep some sort of general fitness up so when we do come back in we're at a good enough level to start doing the twisting and turning, the longer passing back into it," he said.

"That's been really good for us and I think a lot of the lads will be at a decent level of fitness so when the time does come where we need to play games, I am sure we will be ready," Henderson added. (ANI)

