Gianluigi Buffon to play until at least 46 after signing new Parma deal

Rome [Italy], February 28 (ANI): Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to play at least until he is 46 years old after signing a new contract at Serie B club Parma.

Parma on Monday confirmed that the shot-stopper has committed to fresh terms at Ennio Tardini Stadium through to 2024.

"Buffon has renewed his contract until 2024, I'm very happy. Gigi is a great player, one of the top three Italian goalkeepers. We're delighted with the renewal. In addition to his leadership skills, he has great qualities on a human level," Kyle Krause, President of Parma Calcio 1913 said.



"For Parma, it's an honor that he's decided to continue with us. Gigi has clearly shown his passion for and dedication to Parma and the city; you can see it every time you encounter him. We're overjoyed by this news and are really happy that we can count on the commitment he displays to Parma Calcio every single day," he added.

Buffon returned to Parma for a second spell in June last year. The GK has 23 Serie B appearances under his belt this season.

Buffon made his debut for Parma at the age of 17 in 1995 and became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when Juventus signed him for £23 million ($31m) six years later. (ANI)

