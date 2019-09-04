Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini (Photo/ Giorgio Chiellini Twitter)
Giorgio Chiellini undergoes successful knee surgery, ruled out for 6 months

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:48 IST

Turin [Italy], Sept 4 (ANI): Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has undergone successful surgery for a right knee injury and the expected recovery time is around 6 months, the club said on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old defender sustained the knee injury during a training session last Friday.
The surgery was to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, the club said in a statement.
"The intervention, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by professor Christian Fink in the presence of the Juventus club doctor, Tzouroudis, was perfectly successful," it added. (ANI)

