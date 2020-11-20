Giovanni Reyna signs contract extension with Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund [Germany], November 20 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund on Friday announced that Giovanni Reyna has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club until June 30, 2025.

"Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have agreed on a long-term contract with one of the greatest talents in European club football. USA international Giovanni 'Gio' Reyna, who only turned 18 a few days ago, has extended his contract with BVB until 30 June 2025," the club said in a statement.

Reyna, who moved from New York City FC to Germany in the 2019/2020 season and finished his youth career with the BVB U19s, has been in the first-team squad since January and has made 22 Bundesliga appearances and has featured in five UEFA Champions League games and two DFB Cup matches.



He became the first 17-year-old to record three assists in a Bundesliga match, during the 4-0 home win against Freiburg since records began in 1992. A few days ago, the versatile youngster made his debut for the United States of America and scored his first goal in his second game in the USA jersey.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said he is pleased that Reyna has decided to extend his contract.

"Gio's development in recent months has been incredible. He will definitely be an important part of Borussia Dortmund's sporting future. I am personally very pleased that he has decided to extend his contract with BVB in the long term with complete conviction," Zorc said in a statement.

After inking a new deal, Reyna said: "BVB are a big club that can challenge for titles and are in all the important competitions. Young players in particular have the chance to develop here. I have already learned a lot in Dortmund and I want to learn a lot more in future. I look forward to being with BVB in the long term." (ANI)

